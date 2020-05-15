Friday, May 15, 2020Back to
Vivo V19 with dual punch hole camera to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, sale offers, more

Vivo V19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 chipset and houses a 4,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2020 09:30:33 IST

Vivo V19 debuted in India earlier this week and today it will go on its first sale. The highlights of the Vivo V19 include its 32 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera and a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Do note, the lockdown has not completely lifted in India yet so only people living in green and orange zones can purchase this smartphone as of now.

Vivo V19 pricing, sale offers

Vivo V19 comes in two storage variants: one offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 27,990 and the higher variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 31,990.

The smartphone comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

Vivo V19 with dual punch hole camera to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, sale offers, more

Vivo V19

The sale of Vivo V19 will kick off at 12.00 pm today on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's e-store.

As for the sale offers, Vivo has announced that you can get a cashback of 10 percent on the phone if you are an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cardholder. Buyers will also get Airtel and Jio data benefits.

Vivo V19 specifications

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 chipset. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge 2.0.

