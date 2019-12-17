tech2 News Staff

Vivo announced its Vivo V17 last week in India at a price point of Rs 22,990. The highlight of the smartphone is its 48 MP quad rear camera setup. The smartphone succeeds Vivo V17 Pro, which was launched back in September.

Vivo V17 is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset and is equipped with a larger 4,500 mAh battery.

Vivo V17 pricing and sale offers

The Vivo V17 only comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 22,990. It will come in Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice colour options.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo website. Buyers can get a five percent cashback on the purchase on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, cards during this sale. Jio users will also get an additional benefit worth Rs 12,000 on the purchase of this phone.

Vivo V17 Specifications

The Vivo 17 Indian variant comes with a 6.44-inch hole-punch display and has an E3 Super AMOLED panel. Vivo calls the 20:9 aspect ratio display an iView Display with a FullHD+ resolution at 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. According to Vivo, the panel has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also comes with anti-flicker technology for added protection.

The Vivo V17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC which houses an octa-core processor. It is paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the rear quad-camera setup of the Vivo V17 has the following cameras:

48 MP camera with f/1.8 lens

8 MP camera with f/2.2 lens

2 MP camera with f/2.4 lens for bokeh and depth effect

2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 lens

The hole-punch houses the 32 MP front-facing camera which has a lens with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo has gone all in on the camera features, so you have features such as Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AI Makeup, Pose Master and some additional features for selfies.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery.

