Monday, December 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's when and where to watch it live

The only specs that Vivo has officially revealed are a 32 MP front-facing camera and a quad-camera setup


tech2 News StaffDec 09, 2019 10:48:59 IST

Vivo is launching yet another smartphone in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone Vivo V17 is to be launched at an event in New Delhi.

In September, Vivo had launched the V17 Pro which came with a dual pop-up selfie camera and a 48 MP rear camera. Just as the year is coming to a close, Vivo wants to launch the 48 MP quad-camera sporting Vivo V17 here as well.

Vivo V17 to launch in India today at 12 pm: Heres when and where to watch it live

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 launch live stream

The Vivo V17 launch will take place at 12 pm at an event in New Delhi. Here is the link to the livestream of the launch event.

The only specs that Vivo has officially revealed are a 32 MP front-facing camera and a quad-camera setup with its main camera sporting a 48 MP resolution.

Vivo had launched the V17 in Russia as well, but we don't know for sure if India will be getting the same Russian variant.

Vivo V17 Russia variant specifications

When launched in Russia, Vivo V17 featured a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. It had a waterdrop notch and it sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. It was equipped with a 4,500 mA battery and powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset. It offered 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the smartphone came with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that houses four cameras. The rear camera setup included a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Vivo V17 launched in Russia ran on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 expected to launch on 9 December, may come with a punch hole display

Dec 02, 2019
Vivo V17 expected to launch on 9 December, may come with a punch hole display
Vivo V17 launched in Russia with 48 MP quad camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 launched in Russia with 48 MP quad camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery

Nov 25, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmophere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmophere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019