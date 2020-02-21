tech2 News Staff

Vivo V17 Pro with 32 MP dual selfie camera was launched in September last year at a price of Rs 29,990. On 3 March, the smartphone manufacturer is scheduled to launch the V-series successor — V19 Pro. Ahead of the launch, rumour has it that Vivo V17 Pro might be discontinued from the market.

In fact, as per a report by 91 Mobiles, Vivo V17 Pro is already discontinued from the offline and online market. The report reveals that the company is now clearing the existing stocks.

We have reached out to Vivo to clarify the same, the company is yet to respond.

Further, the report further suggests that the Vivo V19 Pro might launch with a dual punch-hole front camera on 3 March. It is expected that the pre-bookings of the smartphone might begin "any day now".

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

To recall, Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

