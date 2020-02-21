Friday, February 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V17 Pro reportedly discontinued in India as V19 Pro is set to launch on 3 March

Vivo V19 Pro is expected to launch with a dual punch-hole front camera and its pre-bookings might start soon.


tech2 News StaffFeb 21, 2020 12:15:35 IST

Vivo V17 Pro with 32 MP dual selfie camera was launched in September last year at a price of Rs 29,990. On 3 March, the smartphone manufacturer is scheduled to launch the V-series successor — V19 Pro. Ahead of the launch, rumour has it that Vivo V17 Pro might be discontinued from the market.

In fact, as per a report by 91 Mobiles, Vivo V17 Pro is already discontinued from the offline and online market. The report reveals that the company is now clearing the existing stocks.

We have reached out to Vivo to clarify the same, the company is yet to respond.

Vivo V17 Pro reportedly discontinued in India as V19 Pro is set to launch on 3 March

Vivo V17 Pro dual front camera setup includes 32 MP sensor and 8 MP sensor.

Further, the report further suggests that the Vivo V19 Pro might launch with a dual punch-hole front camera on 3 March. It is expected that the pre-bookings of the smartphone might begin "any day now".

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

To recall, Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP  Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990
Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro India launch highlights: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro India launch highlights: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and company website

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and company website

Sep 27, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Sep 09, 2019
Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 with 48 MP quad-rear camera setup goes on first sale today, priced at Rs 22,990

Dec 17, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020