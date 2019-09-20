13:01 (IST)
That's all folks!
tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 12:44:26 IST
Vivo V17 Pro will sport a 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the rear.
12:43 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro has been launched at Rs 29,990 in India The smartphone will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart starting today, that is 20 September. The sale of Vivo V17 Pro begins on 27 September.
12:37 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro comes Snapdragon 675 Soc with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage It uses a 4,100 mAh battery with Type-C 18W fast charger.
12:36 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro will come in a Glacier Ice and a Midnight Ocean colour variants. It will use Gorilla Glass 5 at the back.
12:35 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio
12:31 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro's 13 MP camera supports 2X optical zoom and upto 10X digital zoom
12:30 (IST)
The Vivo V17 Pro's rear camera also has a Super Macro mode It lets you take a picture from just 2.5 cm apart from the subject.
12:28 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro's rear camera also comes with an AI Super Night mode
11:25 (IST)
The Vivo V17 Pro will also hop on the 48 MP camera trend. As teased on Flipkart, the Vivo V17 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup, which will include a 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP super-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP telephoto lens.
11:20 (IST)
Vivo is launching its 2019 flagship phone today Like the previous V-series phones, the V17 Pro's highlight will also be the selfie camera. However, with the V17 Pro, Vivo will be announcing India's first dual pop-up selfie camera.
12:27 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro features a 48 MP quad-camera setup
The setup uses Sony IMX582 sensor
12:25 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro's selfie camera is protected by Sapphire and can apparently handle 40 kgs laterally
12:23 (IST)
The Vivo V15 Pro's 8 MP lens on the front also allows wide-angle selfies
12:21 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro comes with a Pose master mode that suggests you the best selfie poses.
The smartphone also comes with a dedicated AI night mode for the selfie camera.
12:20 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro comes with a 32 MP + 8 MP pop-up selfie camera
12:06 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro launch webcast is now live!
11:54 (IST)
Vivo V17 Pro: Expected specifications
Vivo V17 Pro is believed to come with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. The smartphone will likely come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the V17 Pro will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 675 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Fuelling the phone will apparently be a 4,100 mAh battery.
11:17 (IST)
Hey guys, welcome to the liveblog!
Vivo V17 Pro launch latest updates: Vivo is hosting an event in New Delhi today to launch its flagship device for the year — V17 Pro. The smartphone is believed to be the first in India to come with dual pop-up front cameras. Additionally, the phone has also been teased to sport a quad-camera setup — including a 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP super-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP telephoto lens — at the back. We also know, that the Vivo V17 Pro will be a Flipkart exclusive device.
The lunch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST.
As per the previous leak, Vivo V17 Pro might feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display is expected to have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution.
As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will feature a 32 MP dual pop up camera on the front. On the back, the listing reveals that Vivo V17 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.
Vivo V17 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 675 and might house a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.
