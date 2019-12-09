Monday, December 09, 2019Back to
Vivo V17 launched in India at Rs 22,990; sports hole-punch display, 48 MP camera

The Vivo V17 only comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 22,990.


tech2 News StaffDec 09, 2019 14:46:04 IST

Vivo has finally launched the Vivo V17 in India for Rs 22,990 and no, it's not like the Russian variant of the Vivo V17. In fact, it has a brand new design language for the Indian variant.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 Specifications

The Vivo 17 Indian variant comes with a 6.44-inch hole-punch display and has a E3 Super AMOLED panel. Vivo calls the 20:9 aspect ratio display an iView Display with a FullHD+ resolution at 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. According to Vivo, the panel has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also comes with anti-flicker technology for added protection.

The Vivo V17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC which houses an octa-core processor. It is paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Vivo V17 quad-camera setup

Vivo V17 quad-camera setup

On the camera front, the rear quad-camera setup of the Vivo V17 has the following cameras:

  • 48 MP camera with f/1.8 lens
  • 8 MP camera with f/2.2 lens
  • 2 MP camera with f/2.4 lens for bokeh and depth effect
  • 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 lens

The hole-punch houses the 32 MP front-facing camera which has a lens with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo has gone all in on the camera features, so you have features such as Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AI Makeup, Pose Master and some addition features for selfies.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery.

Vivo V17 comes with a hole punch display

Vivo V17 comes with a hole punch display

Vivo V17 Price and availability

The Vivo V17 only comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 22,990. It will come in Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice colour options. It will go on sale from 17 December, the pre-bookings for which have been opened.

Here are the complete offers for both offline and online buyers:

Offline

  • 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank Credit Card regular transactions and credit card/debit card EMI and HDFC CD loans till 31st Dec 2019
  • 5 percent cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions till 31st Dec 2019
  • 5 percent cashback with Axis Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions till 31st Dec 2019
  • 5 percent cashback with IDFC First Bank and HDBFS paper finance on down payment schemes till 31st Dec 2019.
  • Attractive EMI schemes from finance partners: Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit
  • Jio additional data benefit of Rs 12,000

Online

  • 5 percent Cashback on prepaid offers
  • No cost EMI up to 12 months
  • Jio benefits worth Rs 12,000

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

