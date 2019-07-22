Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
Vivo V15, V15 Pro to be discontinued from the Indian market soon: Report

According to the report, Vivo V15 and V15 Pro will only be available until the launch of Vivo S1.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 10:56:28 IST

Vivo launched Vivo V15 (Review) and Vivo V15 Pro (Review) in India back in February and now the company is already planning to discontinue the devices in India.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo is now clearing stock of Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro and has stopped the production of the two smartphones. The report also reveals that the two devices will only be available in offline stores until the stock lasts. They could be available for sale until the company's upcoming phone Vivo S1 arrives in the country. Vivo S1 has already launched in China this month. It is priced at CNY 2, 298  which is roughly Rs 23, 540, and is expected to be launched in India at around Rs 20,000, similar to the pricing of Vivo V15. It is expected to launch next month in India.

Vivo V15 was launched in India at a price of Rs 23,990 whereas Vivo V15 Pro was unveiled at Rs 28,990.

(Also read: Vivo S1 with Mediatek Helio P65 SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, launched in Indonesia)

We have reached out to the company but haven't heard back yet.

Vivo V15, V15 Pro to be discontinued from the Indian market soon: Report

Vivo launches V15 Pro 8GB in India

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, and features

Barring the larger RAM and storage, the specification of the new Vivo V15 Pro is the same as the existing 6 GB RAM model. The new variant come with a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display, runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.0, and Snapdragon 675 chipset. What's difference is the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage on-board. Fuelling the phone is a 3,700 mAh battery.

For optics too, the new RAM variant sports the same 32 MP pop-up front camera, and 48 MP + 8 MP (AI-enabled Super Wide-Angle camera) + 5 MP (Depth camera) triple rear camera setup. It also comes with an AI Super Night Mode. You can see some image samples of the Vivo V15 Pro here.

Vivo V15 specifications and features

Recalling the specifications, Talking about specifications, the Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered by a 2.5 D curved panel and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, we see that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and has 6 GB of RAM along with storage of up to 128 GB. In terms of software, we see that the device runs on Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, the phone has 32 MP front camera which pops-out from the top and triple camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports quick charge. In terms of authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Connectivity options for the phones include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three colours namely, Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

