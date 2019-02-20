tech2 News Staff

Vivo is kicking off the year with a pop!

At a launch event in New Delhi today, Vivo India has launched the V15 Pro, that carries Vivo NEX's pop-up camera legacy. The V15 debuts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset in India, which is accompanied with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 28,990 and will be available for purchase starting 6 March. The pre-orders will begin from today, which is 20 February.

The phone will come in two colour variants —Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

Vivo V15 Pro launch offers

The Vivo V15 Pro is also be bundled with a bunch of launch offers, wherein you can get five percent cashback on purchase made using HDFC debit or credit card. The phone will also be available with a One-time screen replacement program. Finally, the phone will also come with zero down payment EMI options.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo V15 Pro features 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. Running the phone is Vivo's custom FunTouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a 32 MP pop-camera for selfies. At the back, it has a triple-camera setup, which is the combination of a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP AI Super wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP Depth Camera. The phone's wide-angle sensor is able to capture 108-degree photos after accounting for distortion. The main 12 MP sensor features a 1/2.25-inch sensor, a huge f/1.8 aperture, and 48 million physical pixels each 0.8μm large.

Fuelling the V15 Pro is a 3,700 mAh battery, which features Vivo's own proprietary fast charging technology, sans the Type-C port.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.