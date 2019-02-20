Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
Vivo V15 Pro with 32 MP pop-up cam, Snapdragon 675 SoC launched in India at Rs 28,990

The Vivo V15 Pro will be available for purchase starting 6 March on both online and offline platforms.

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 13:03:06 IST

Vivo is kicking off the year with a pop!

At a launch event in New Delhi today, Vivo India has launched the V15 Pro, that carries Vivo NEX's pop-up camera legacy. The V15 debuts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset in India, which is accompanied with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 28,990 and will be available for purchase starting 6 March. The pre-orders will begin from today, which is 20 February.

The phone will come in two colour variants —Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

Vivo V15 Pro's pop-up camera. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vivo V15 Pro's pop-up camera. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vivo V15 Pro launch offers

The Vivo V15 Pro is also be bundled with a bunch of launch offers, wherein you can get five percent cashback on purchase made using HDFC debit or credit card. The phone will also be available with a One-time screen replacement program. Finally, the phone will also come with zero down payment EMI options.

Vivo V15 Pro. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vivo V15 Pro. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo V15 Pro features 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. Running the phone is Vivo's custom FunTouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Vivo V15 Pro's in-display fingerprint sensor. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vivo V15 Pro's in-display fingerprint sensor. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a 32 MP pop-camera for selfies. At the back, it has a triple-camera setup, which is the combination of a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP AI Super wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP Depth Camera. The phone's wide-angle sensor is able to capture 108-degree photos after accounting for distortion. The main 12 MP sensor features a 1/2.25-inch sensor, a huge f/1.8 aperture, and 48 million physical pixels each 0.8μm large.

Fuelling the V15 Pro is a 3,700 mAh battery, which features Vivo's own proprietary fast charging technology, sans the Type-C port.

