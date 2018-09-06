Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 12:58 IST

Vivo V11 Pro India launch LIVE:25 MP AI selfie lens and dual rear camera setup

Vivo V11 Pro will ditch the narrow unibrow for an Essential PH-1-like circular notch.

Today the Vivo V11 Pro is slated to launch at 12 noon at an event held in Mumbai. Though a number of details about the phone are already out, however, we are yet to see the successor of the Vivo V9 in its full glory.

Recent tweets from Twitter have confirmed that the Vivo V11 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which Vivo claims can be useful for gamers. Other confirmed features include facial unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Vivo Nex.

The Vivo V11 Pro. Vivo Thailand.

The Vivo V11 Pro. Vivo Thailand.

Ditching the narrow unibrow-like notch, Vivo V11 Pro will go for the Essential PH-1-like a small circular notch on the FullViewTM display with a front facing camera fit inside it.

Other rumoured leaks include a 6.41-inch Full HD OLED display with a tiny circular notch with a 25 MP ‘AI enabled lens’ sitting inside it. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup at 12 MP + 5 MP.

It is expected to pack a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage along with 256 GB of expandable memory using a microSD card.

The phone is expected to pack a 3, 400 mAh battery. According to a tweet on Vivo’s official handle, the phone will come equipped with Dual Engine Fast Charging, Vivo's own fast charging technology.

To keep yourself abreast with minute by minute updates about the launch, keep tracking Tech2’s liveblog.

highlights

read more

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro price

    Priced at Rs 25,990

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Kent Cheng, CEO of Vivo with Aamir Khan to unveil the phone today.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro camera comments

    Aamir Khan says that phone is great for non-professional photographers like him as well.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Fan-person moment!

    Aamir Khan goes gaga over Amitabh Bachan. Whom would you go gaga over and would like to capture that moment with the Vivo V11 Pro?

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Feature!

    Aamir Khan says that his most-liked feature is the in-display fingerprint sensor. What's your favourite feature?

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Brand Ambassador of Vivo

    Aamir Khan is here!!!!!! Who is excited? You can guess our excitement by the exclamation marks.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Comes in two colour variants

    Bezzling Gold and Starry Night. Aren't the names fancy? :)

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Screen size kinda blowing our minds!

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Battery Pack.

    3,400 mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging. Now let's see whether it lives up to its claim.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Hardware Blocks

    Comes with Spectra 140 ISP, Hexagon 660 DSP, X12 Modem, Ultra HD voice, VoLTE support. For the first time comes with AI engine. Also, comes with Quick Charging.

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Chipset with AI engine

  • 12:36 (IST)

    For all the gamers!

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Storage

    Comes with 6 GB + 64 GB variant.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Camera

    12 MP + 5 MP dual pixel technology on the rear. Has 25 MP of AI selfie camera. Has AI scene recognition mode and portrait framing. Accompanied by AI face shaping. Comes with AI backlight HDR and selfie lighting mode. Can unlock the phone even in low light as it comes with infrared face access. 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Fingerprint sensor

    4th Generation of in-display fingerprint technology. 50% more accurate than Vivo Nex. Unlock your apps as well through the fingerprint sensor.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Display

    Smaller notch, much smaller bezels with the screen size of 6.4-inches, aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and with a screen to body ratio 91.28%. Also, has an super AMOLED display. Will be available in Starry Night colour.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Vivo V 11 Pro

    Includes the in-display fingerprint scanning for the very first time.

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro production

    The phone will be made in the Noida factory.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Vivo's aim

    To serve its customers, its employees, business partners and shareholders.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Vivo market share

    V9 gave 62% market share. The market size had 150% growth after the launch of Vivo V9.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro launch begins

    The stage is set for the launch Vivo V11 Pro. Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy takes the stage. 

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro to see some significant changes from Vivo V9

    While the launch is yet to begin, the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be significantly different from the V9. 

    It will adopt Vivo Nex' in-display fingerprint sensor, and a small dot-like notch. The phone is expected to continue with facial unlock as Vivo V9. 

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Vivo is yet to begin the launch

    We are waiting for the launch to begin and hope that it will begin anytime soon.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Expected features from Vivo V11 Pro.

    The Vivo V11 is expected to be a mid-range phone. It may sport a 6.41-inch OLED display and come with a tiny notch on top with a 25 MP front camera with 'AI enabled' lens.  

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Stay tuned for live updates about the launch of Vivo V11 Pro.

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Few minutes before the launch begins

    The Vivo V11 was previously launched in Thailand and it has finally arrived in the Indian subcontinent. 

  • 11:53 (IST)

    We are here at the launch of Vivo V11 Pro

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro to sport a in-display fingerprint scanner

    If you see the posters and promotions around the Vivo's latest offering, the phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. The expected mid-range offering will adopt Vivo Nex' in-display feature and will most likely not sport a rear fingerprint sensor.

    It is expected to come with a facial recognition feature.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro may sport a small circular notch

    It is expected that Vivo V11 Pro will not sport a narrow unibrow like the iPhone X, but will come with drop-like/circular/dot-like notch.

    Speaking of notches, it is slowly becoming a trend to opt-out of the unibrow notch, and go for a drop-like one. This was first followed by Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo R17 Pro, and now we have the Vivo V11 Pro.

    Essential PH-1 and phones from Sharp had these small notches.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Vivo V11 Pro to succeed the Vivo V9 

    The yet to be launched Vivo V11 Pro will succeed the Vivo V9.

    We may see the Vivo's upcoming offering to sport a dot-like notch on the display as it departs from the iPhone X-like notch. 

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Welcome to Tech2's liveblog for the launch of Vivo V11 Pro

    Today Vivo India would be launching the Vivo V11 Pro at 12 noon at an event in Mumbai.

    • read more


