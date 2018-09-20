Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the availability of Vivo's "V11 Pro" on its online store at a down payment of Rs 4,299, along with its post-paid EMI plans.

Airtel is offering benefits including 100 GB of data, unlimited voice calling, free roaming and a free subscription to Airtel TV and Amazon Prime, the company said in a statement.

With the starting price of Rs 24,999, "V11 Pro" comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 6.41-inch touchscreen Super AMOLED FHD+ "Halo FullView" display, 12MP+ 5MP primary camera, 25MP selfie camera and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB.

"With 'V11 Pro', we continue to widen the choice of 4G smartphones at affordable prices on our online store," said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

The 4G-enabled smartphone from Vivo has become the first device from the smartphone brand to be available on Airtel Online Store. The online store hosts over 30 premium smart devices including Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone X.