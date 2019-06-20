tech2 News Staff

Vivo is all set to launch a new 5G phone at MWC Shanghai next week but that is not all you should be excited about from the Chinese smartphone giant. The company has also announced what could be the fastest charging system on a smartphone.

In a teaser, first shown by Gizmochina, the company claims to have announced a 120 W charging technology called Super FlashCharge that can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in about 13 minutes flat. That is an insane charging speed for a device given the size of the battery. The company claims that its technology can charge 50 percent of the phone in 5 minutes. There is also a video which shows how fast the phone is charging using this new technology.

While Vivo is yet to reveal the technology behind this charging speed, it is not the first time such insane charging speeds were introduced by companies. As per another Gizmochina report, back in March, Xiaomi also had announced 100 W Super Charge Turbo technology that was able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes.

Vivo has not confirmed which smartphone will be getting this charging speed feature although there is speculation that Vivo's device could launch in the latter half of the year. The current fastest standard for charging smartphones that is available is Oppo's Super VOOC charging tech which has 50 W output.