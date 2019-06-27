tech2 News Staff

At the Shanghai Mobile World Congress, Vivo showcased a prototype of its first-ever augmented reality glasses. For now, it’s being called Vivo AR Glass and it’s currently compatible with Vivo’s unnamed 5G smartphone that will be revealed soon.

The AR Glass has two cameras clearly visible on each glass, so there’s no fooling people into thinking these are a regular pair of glasses. Behind the transparent displays, the cameras have 6DoF tracking. It comes with a cable dangling from the glasses that needs to be connected to the 5G phone. According to Vivo, the AR Glass enables users to enjoy five use-cases including gaming, work, movie viewing, facial recognition, and object recognition.

The company hasn’t revealed any details about the 5G smartphone yet and the phone is expected to launch in the third quarter this year. Vivo says that the glass is compatible with the phone. There aren’t any details on the pricing and release of the final iteration of the AR Glass for now. This new product will be joining the Vivo family of products that includes smartwatches, AR glasses and headphones apart from the 5G smartphone.