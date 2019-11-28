Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
Vivo U20 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on its first sale today at 12 pm

The Vivo U20's sale will kick off at 12 pm on Amazon India and Vivo's own website.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 08:13:29 IST

Last week Vivo launched the Vivo U20 smartphone in India. The highlights of the Vivo U20 are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup at the rear.

Today, ie, 28 November, Vivo U20 will be going up on sale for the first time. The sale will kick off at 12 pm on Amazon India and Vivo's own website.

Vivo U20 price and launch offers

Vivo U20 was announced in two RAM variants, both of which come with 64 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,990 and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 11,990. Vivo U20 will be available in a black and blue colour variant.

Vivo has also announced a few launch offers, wherein users can get up to Rs 1,000 off on prepaid payment at the time of purchase of the smartphone from Amazon India. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI on up to 6 months of installments.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 specifications and features

Vivo U20 features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. Both variants feature 64 GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography, the Vivo U20 sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera.

Fuelling the Vivo U20 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but no Type-C charging port.

