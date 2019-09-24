tech2 News Staff

Vivo is launching a new U-series in India today. The first device under the series will be revealed today and it is believed to be called the Vivo U10. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Vivo will be streaming the event live.

As teased on Amazon India, Vivo U10 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB. The smartphone will feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display, and it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, that will come with support for 18W fast charging.

Additionally, the Vivo U10 has also been teased to sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensors.

The Vivo U10 has also been teased to come in two colour variants, i.e., Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Additionally, the Vivo U10 will also include an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.

The dedicated landing page on Vivo U10 on Amazon India also makes it clear that the smartphone will be exclusively sold on the e-commerce platform.