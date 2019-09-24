Vivo is launching a new U-series in India today. The first smartphone under the series — Vivo U10 — will be announced today. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm, and you can watch the live stream here.

The highlight of the Vivo U10 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone will also feature a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensors.

Besides that, Vivo U10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, with up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB.

The Vivo U10 has also been teased to come in two colour variants, i.e., Electric Blue and Thunder Black. The smartphone will be exclusively sold on Amazon India. Also, we expect that the smartphone will go on its first sale during the Amazon Great Indian sale that starts on 29 September.

Additionally, the Vivo U10 will also include an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.