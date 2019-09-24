Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
Vivo U10 India launch LIVE updates: Phone to feature triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 11:33:02 IST

Vivo U10 will come with Snapdragon 665 chipset, up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Vivo U10 price and availability

    The Vivo U10 is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India and will likely go up on its first sale during the Great Indian Festival, which starts on 29 September.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Vivo U10: All we need so far

    Vivo U10 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB. The smartphone will feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display, and it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, that will come with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo U10 has also been teased to sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensors.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog for the launch of Vivo U10

    via GIPHY

Vivo is launching a new U-series in India today. The first smartphone under the series — Vivo U10 — will be announced today. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm, and you can watch the live stream here.

The highlight of the Vivo U10 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone will also feature a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensors.

Vivo U10 India launch LIVE updates: Phone to feature triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

Vivo U10 will feature a triple camera setup.

Besides that, Vivo U10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, with up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB.

The Vivo U10 has also been teased to come in two colour variants, i.e., Electric Blue and Thunder Black. The smartphone will be exclusively sold on Amazon India. Also, we expect that the smartphone will go on its first sale during the Amazon Great Indian sale that starts on 29 September.

Additionally, the Vivo U10 will also include an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.



