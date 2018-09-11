Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 September, 2018 13:26 IST

Vivo successfully tests 5G-enabled NEX S with the new Qualcomm X50 modem

Vivo is texting less than a month after OPPO successfully tested 5G modems in its devices.

Chinese handset maker Vivo has announced it has successfully trialled a 5G-ready smartphone by modifying its NEX S smartphone by putting in a Qualcomm X50 modem, which was introduced in February.

"The device set-up included a non-standalone architecture model that combined both LTE and NR (New Radio) antennas, based on 3GPP Release 15 standards. The test has completed the first phase of protocol and tests with Keysight UXM 5G signaling," GSMArena reported late on 10 September.

The phone has a very premium looking backside with a rainbow like reflection. The NEX has a massive 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and no notch. Image: Amrita Rajput/tech2

The phone has a very premium looking backside with a rainbow like reflection. The NEX has a massive 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and no notch. Image: Amrita Rajput/tech2

Notably, this comes less than a month after OPPO successfully tested 5G modems in its devices.

This also means Vivo and OPPO, both owned by Guangdong-headquartered multinational company BBK Electronics, are likely to be among the first smartphone players to offer 5G-enabled devices to the masses.

"The next step ahead of vivo towards its development of an actual 5G phone is entering further Interoperability Data Testing (IODT) with 5G infrastructure and networking equipment with the modified NEX S. The company says its ultimate goal is launching its first batch of commercial 5G devices by 2019," the report added.

Vivo showcased the world's first in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas and introduced the technology to the Indian users in the form of Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX smartphones.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

5G

Germany plans to introduce new 5G mobile communication standard by 2022

Sep 01, 2018

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro India launch highlights:Launched at Rs 25,990 in two colour variants

Sep 06, 2018

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro first impressions: Big screen, good camera, promising hardware

Sep 06, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's president gives us the first look at Mi Mix 3 enabled with 5G network

Sep 04, 2018

HTC testing a new smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Sep 10, 2018

Vivo X23

Vivo X23 with waterdrop notch to be introduced on 6 September in Beijing

Aug 27, 2018

science

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

Environment

Rice paddies give out twice as much in greenhouse gases than previously thought

Sep 11, 2018

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018