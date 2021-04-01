Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
Vivo showcases live demonstration of 5G-powered 8K UHD video at MWC Shanghai 2021

FP TrendingApr 01, 2021 18:22:32 IST

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2021, Vivo demonstrated 5G powered 8K ultra-high-definition (UHD) video streaming. A 5G mmWave Zone was jointly hosted by the organiser Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), and 39 partners including Vivo. The Zone was able to demonstrate 5G mmWave’s potential in forming a hi-tech Winter Olympics. Along with this, Vivo demonstrated the current possibilities for the mmWave industry in China.

Using an onsite 5G mmWave base station, Vivo transmitted a video of 8K UHD to a Vivo smartphone from a server. This video was then wirelessly projected on an 8K TV.

Vivo V20 Pro (Representational Image). Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The features of the Vivo smartphone that were used at the exhibit are mmWave frequency bands, 5G Sub-6GHz, and NSA dual connectivity

In comparison to less frequency bands that are lower than 6GHz, the mmWaves have several advantages including flexible air interface configuration, larger bandwidth, and lower air interface delay. These features make mmWave more suitable for wireless communication system capacity. In addition to this, the mmWave can meet the needs of transmission rates.

The company started the pre-research in 2016. Contributing to 5G mmWave standards, the company also participated in 3GPP R15/R16 mmWave standardization.

Vivo says that in September 2020, the peak rate of downlink 4CC of a Vivo smartphone reached 2.06 gigabits per second for 1.3 kilometres. This was exhibited at a field test organized by the IMT2020 (5G) Promotion Group in Huairou district, Beijing.

