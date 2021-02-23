FP Trending

Vivo has been working on the new S-series smartphone and the company has confirmed the Vivo S9 series launch will take place in China on 3 March. The company roped in K-Pop band BlackPink's member Lisa as the brand ambassador of the new series, according to a report by Gizmochina. Vivo shared the official teaser for the new smartphone series. The company seems to have changed the focus of the device. The video shows a tag-line: “Very Night Soft Light Selfie” and “Illuminating My Beauty” that indicates the upcoming phone could be focusing on the front-facing camera technology, instead of the primary camera.

The leaks suggest that the Vivo S9 series would be the first smartphone to be powered by the 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. Another report suggests that the smartphone named Vivo S9e could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820.

According to TENAA listings, the phone will get a 6.44-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The highlight of the device is the dual-selfie camera that features a 44 MP primary sensor, while on the back would be the quad-camera setup that includes the 64 MP primary sensor. Details about the other sensor are not known as of now.

For storage and memory, the phone is expected to get 12GB of RAM. The phone will house a 4,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging and will support a 5G Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB). The device will run on the company’s own OriginOS custom interface on top of the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.