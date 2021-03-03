Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e to launch in China today at 5 pm IST: All we know so far

The company has confirmed that Vivo S9 will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset and UFS 3.1 storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2021 10:12:22 IST

Vivo will launch the Vivo S9 series that includes Vivo S9, Vivo S9e in China today. The smartphones are also available for pre-booking on Vivo's China website. According to the microsite, Vivo S9 will feature a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup. The smartphone is likely to come in three colour variants. The launch event will kick off at 5.00 pm IST today. Vivo has confirmed that the two upcoming smartphones will come with 5G connectivity.

Vivo S9 series. Image: Vivo China website

Vivo S9 series expected specifications

According to a report by GizmoChina, Vivo S9 is expected to offer 12 GB RAM and run on Android 11 OS. Vivo S9 might come with a notch on the top that will house a dual selfie camera. This selfie camera setup will include a 44 MP primary sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display. Vivo S9 is likely to be equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

As for Vivo S9e, the report suggests that it might come with a 32 MP selfie shooter in addition to Dimensity 820 chipset, 8 GB RAM and 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

