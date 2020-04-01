tech2 News Staff

Vivo has announced Vivo S6 5G in China. The highlight of the smartphone is dual-mode 5G connectivity. Also interesting is that the device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 processor.

Vivo S6 5G pricing, availability

Vivo S6 5G comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 29,000 approx), and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you CNY 2,998 (Rs 32,200 approx).

The smartphone comes in black, white and blue colour options.

Vivo S6 5G is now available for pre-booking in China and will be available for purchase on 4 April.

Vivo S6 5G specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.4 inch AMOLED waterdrop notch display that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo S6 5G is powered by Exynos 980 processor and runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it houses a 32 MP front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back. This circular setup includes 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Vivo S6 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.