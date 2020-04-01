Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
Vivo S6 5G with Exynos 980 chipset launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,698

Vivo S6 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge and it offers up to 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2020 17:56:30 IST

Vivo has announced Vivo S6 5G in China. The highlight of the smartphone is dual-mode 5G connectivity. Also interesting is that the device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 processor.

Vivo S6 5G pricing, availability

Vivo S6 5G comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 29,000 approx), and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you CNY 2,998 (Rs 32,200 approx).

The smartphone comes in black, white and blue colour options.

Vivo S6 5G

Vivo S6 5G is now available for pre-booking in China and will be available for purchase on 4 April.

Vivo S6 5G specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.4 inch AMOLED waterdrop notch display that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo S6 5G is powered by Exynos 980 processor and runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it houses a 32 MP front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back. This circular setup includes 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Vivo S6 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

