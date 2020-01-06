Monday, January 06, 2020Back to
Vivo S1 Pro with 48 MP quad camera setup, 8 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with a 4,5000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJan 06, 2020 08:45:39 IST

Vivo S1 Pro finally made a debut in India last week. The smartphone has already been launched in China and Philippines, but the Indian version is different in terms of design, chipset, and RAM. This smartphone is the successor of Vivo S1 that was launched in India last year at a price point of Rs 17,990.

Unlike the China and Philippines version, the Indian version has a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that consists of four cameras. It comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM.

Vivo S1 Pro pricing, availability, and sale offers

Vivo S1 Pro comes in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and is priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone is available in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour variants.

Vivo S1 Pro is now available for purchase on Vivo websiteFlipkart and offline stores.

In terms of sale offers, you can a 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards along with a one-time free screen replacement offer. This offer is valid until 31 January only. These offers are valid in offline stores as well. Jio subscribers can also get benefits worth Rs 12,000 but only if they are purchasing the phone online.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Given that Vivo launches similar variants in India as it did in Indonesia, the smartphone will feature a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset which is coupled with an 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a quad-camera system that has a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP sensor, 2 MP sensor for bokeh shots and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.2 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has an 18 W quick charge option.

tags

latest videos

