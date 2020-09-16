FP Trending

Vivo has announced special discounted prices for its Vivo S1 Pro and Vivo Y50.

Starting today, these two models will be available on offline partner retail stores across India, Vivo India e-stores and major e-commerce platforms at a slashed rate. While the Vivo S1 Pro will be available at Rs 18,990, the Vivo Y50 is going to be sold at Rs 16,990 for the 8 + 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 specifications and features

The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back and comes with a 4500 mAh battery. The 6.38-inch screen is supported with a Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup. This includes a 48 MP primary camera and a 32 MP for clicking selfies.

It is available in three colour variants: Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue and Mystic Black. On the other hand, the Vivo Y50 is available in two colour options, the Iris Blue and Pearl White.

The Y50 comes with a 6.53-inch iView display and boasts of a 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio. The battery backup is massive as it comes with a 5,000 mAh cell. It has quad-camera arrangement on the rear. This includes a 13 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle camera, a 2 MP bokeh camera and finally a 2 MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 16 MP camera. The device also features a super night feature to capture high-quality images in the dark light.

Both the Vivo smartphones come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core System-on-chip (SoC) processor. There is a slot for dual sims and the provision of an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also, there is a specific button dedicated to easy access to Google assistant.

The company stated that both the Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 have been manufactured in India.