Recently Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo launched their respective flagships which were the Oppo Find X and the Vivo NEX in India. The USP of both these devices is that they have massive fullscreen displays without any presence of a notch. While the Oppo Find X has got rid of the notch, by making the entire front and rear camera module pop up and retract as a single unit, the Vivo NEX, which goes on sale in India on 21 July, just has a selfie camera which pops out from the top edge when in use.

You can read our full review of the Vivo NEX smartphone which although sports a great design, does not really deliver when it comes the imaging capabilities.

In India, these smartphones are stacked against massive competition from the OnePlus 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. These smartphones are pertinent to this comparison is because they fall more or less in the same price bracket and also have the best hardware that is currently available on the Android side of things.

In this list of four smartphones, we have reviewed all but one. As I'm writing this comparison the Oppo Find X has not officially gone on sale yet. This comparison is purely based on the spec-sheet of these four smartphones.

In the hardware department, all the phones show the same Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, up to 8 GB RAM and storage variants till 256 GB. Even in software terms, all devices run on Android 8.1 with different types of skins running on each of them.

The display is where we need to find a winner. The OnePlus 6 has boarded the notch-express sporting a 19:9 display. The S9 has its beautiful QHD+ curved infinity display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo NEX sports a bezel-less 6.6-inch screen in a body not bigger than a OnePlus 6. The Oppo Find X has 6.4-inch curved AMOLED screen, not unlike the S9 along with the highest screen-to-body ratio ever on a phone which is 93.8 percent. We can say that each type of display has its merits and demerits, but purely looking on the spec sheet we have to give Oppo Find X the credit for such a fine display. Whether it is really great is another matter entirely which we shall find out in a detailed review.

In the camera section, the S9 has a DxOMark rating of 99 and it has proven to be a winner in most of our smartphone comparison tests. While the NEX does take better shots there is a tendency to overexpose the images. The latest Oxygen OS 5.1.9 has improved the OnePlus camera immensely giving it a DxOMark Rating of 96. We haven't seen any images clicked from the Oppo Find X, but on paper, the phone has a 16 MP camera along with a 20 MP secondary camera.

Obviously, we can't make grand assumptions of greatness by only looking at specs. Real world tests shall follow soon to know which premium smartphone has it all.

Till then, here's a look at all the major specs on these four flagships.