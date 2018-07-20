Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kshitij Pujari 20 July, 2018 11:39 IST

Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X vs OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9 Plus: A specs comparison

Obviously, we can't make grand assumptions of greatness by only looking at specs.

Recently Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo launched their respective flagships which were the Oppo Find X and the Vivo NEX in India. The USP of both these devices is that they have massive fullscreen displays without any presence of a notch. While the Oppo Find X has got rid of the notch, by making the entire front and rear camera module pop up and retract as a single unit, the Vivo NEX, which goes on sale in India on 21 July, just has a selfie camera which pops out from the top edge when in use.

You can read our full review of the Vivo NEX smartphone which although sports a great design, does not really deliver when it comes the imaging capabilities.

Vivo Nex with the retractable front-facing camera.

Vivo Nex with the retractable front-facing camera.

In India, these smartphones are stacked against massive competition from the OnePlus 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. These smartphones are pertinent to this comparison is because they fall more or less in the same price bracket and also have the best hardware that is currently available on the Android side of things.

In this list of four smartphones, we have reviewed all but one. As I'm writing this comparison the Oppo Find X has not officially gone on sale yet. This comparison is purely based on the spec-sheet of these four smartphones.

The Oppo Find X

The Oppo Find X

In the hardware department, all the phones show the same Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, up to 8 GB RAM and storage variants till 256 GB. Even in software terms, all devices run on Android 8.1 with different types of skins running on each of them.

The display is where we need to find a winner. The OnePlus 6 has boarded the notch-express sporting a 19:9 display. The S9 has its beautiful QHD+ curved infinity display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo NEX sports a bezel-less 6.6-inch screen in a body not bigger than a OnePlus 6. The Oppo Find X has 6.4-inch curved AMOLED screen, not unlike the S9 along with the highest screen-to-body ratio ever on a phone which is 93.8 percent. We can say that each type of display has its merits and demerits, but purely looking on the spec sheet we have to give Oppo Find X the credit for such a fine display. Whether it is really great is another matter entirely which we shall find out in a detailed review.

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

In the camera section, the S9 has a DxOMark rating of 99 and it has proven to be a winner in most of our smartphone comparison tests. While the NEX does take better shots there is a tendency to overexpose the images. The latest Oxygen OS 5.1.9 has improved the OnePlus camera immensely giving it a DxOMark Rating of 96. We haven't seen any images clicked from the Oppo Find X, but on paper, the phone has a 16 MP camera along with a 20 MP secondary camera.

Obviously, we can't make grand assumptions of greatness by only looking at specs. Real world tests shall follow soon to know which premium smartphone has it all.

Till then, here's a look at all the major specs on these four flagships.

Smartphone Oppo Find X Vivo NEX OnePlus 6 Galaxy S9 Plus
Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.6 6.3 6
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 2,340 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 1440 x 2960
Pixel Density (PPI) 448 450 424 512
Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) NA 162 x 77 x 8.2 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05
Weight (gm) NA 199 167 181
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE/4G VoLTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE/4G VoLTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE/4G VoLTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE/4G VoLTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630
RAM 8 GB 8 GB 6, 8 GB 4,6 GB
Ruggedness NA Water resistance IP67 certified
On-Board Memory 256 GB 128 GB 64, 128 and 264 GB 64 GB
Expandable Memory No No No Yes, upto 2 TB
Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity,pop-0ut mechanical part. Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
Primary Camera 16 MP f/1.7 aperture + 20 MP f/2.2 aperture 13 MP and 5 MP 16 MP f/1.8 aperture and 20 MP f/2.2 aperture 12 MP, f/2.2 and 12MP, f/1.7
Optical Image Stabilisation Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection
Secondary Camera 25 MP 8 MP 16 MP 8 MP
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@480fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@60/30fps 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps,
Flash LED LED LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 8.1Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz+ 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 v5.1 v5.1
NFC No No No No
Infrared No No No Yes
Fingerprint Scanner No Yes, in-display Yes, back Yes, back
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio No No No Yes, FM Radio
USB Typet Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB v3.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v3.0
Battery (mAh) 3,700 4,000 3,340 4,000
Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes
Colors Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Deepsea Black, Grey Midnight Black, Silk White, Bright Red Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple, Burgundy Red, Sunrise Gold
Prices in India Rs 59,990 Rs 44,990 Starting at Rs 34,999 Starting at Rs 14,999
tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

OnePlus 5

As a OnePlus 5 user I don't feel the need to upgrade to the OnePlus 6

Jul 05, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown

Jul 12, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Leaked Hands-on images of the Mi Mix 3 reveals a tiny chin and no front-camera

Jul 06, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all we know about the flagship phone

Jul 18, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone 8 tops Galaxy S9 and iPhone X in May smartphone sales: Counterpoint

Jul 09, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX review: A big, bold bezel-less beauty with a poor selfie camera

Jul 19, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018