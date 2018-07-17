Vivo loves the FIFA World Cup 2018. How do we know that? Its revolutionary new smartphone, Vivo Nex, has a selfie camera that pops out of the phone, much like a header in football! It looks (and sounds) like something out of a sci-fi movie, it makes heads turn, and it's completely unexpected. It's something any football coach would be proud of. When taking selfies, it elevates and then retracts automatically once you switch off the selfie camera. The elevating camera is an industry first feature and it has allowed Vivo to redefine a new notch-free design.

The Nex shows that the technology of the future is affordable today. With the Nex, Vivo is challenging the premium players in the market: Apple and Samsung. Be it the design, or the full view display, the in display fingerprint scanner or our favourite: the elevated camera. Vivo gave us an idea of what to expect when, earlier this year at the World Mobile Congress, they showcased the Apex Phone, a concept phone that outlined what technology in the future could look like. What no one expected was that Vivo would bring the future to us so soon.

The Nex is the new immersive, futuristic phone from Vivo, and is modelled on the Apex Phone. The innovations on this phone are something that we would expect from the USA or Korea, not China. The screen is 6.59 inches, with a super AMOLED display, a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and a whopping 91.24% screen to body ratio. That's right! The Nex has broken the 90% barrier. This is the most screen we have on any phone. The viewing experience is Ultra FullView, the whole phone is a screen.

Vivo has pushed the envelope on sound as well. It has done away with the regular speaker and gone in for a piezoelectric speaker. Simply put, the Nex uses screen sound-casting technology that converts the phone's entire display into a speaker. The In Display Fingerprint Scanner is the first time the mobile phone industry has seen something like this and is another reason there is so much screen on the phone. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor and 8 GB of RAM, running multiple apps on the phone promises to be a breeze.

The design on the Nex holds the eye. We just wish they had a simpler name for it. Apparently, the design is something called the Holographic Diffraction Dynamic Color Diffusion Technology. To put it simply. It's inspired by natural mother-of-pearl, and Vivo claims to have used nano-precision laser engraving to carve tens of thousands of dynamic color diffraction units onto the back cover. Whatever, the effect looks mesmerizing.

On the whole, Vivo has given us enough reasons to look forward to a notch-less future. We'll tell you after the launch if the future is worth it.

This is a partnered post.