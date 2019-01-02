tech2 News Staff

The Vivo NEX was the first device introduced which came out with a pop-out slider for its front camera. At the time, Vivo NEX happened to be the smartphone with the highest screen-to-body ratio. Launched at a price of Rs 47,990 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant in July, the Vivo NEX has received a price cut on Amazon which may confirm that Vivo could be bringing the NEX 2 to India.

The Vivo NEX's price tag has been slashed by rs 5,000 which brings the cost of the phone down to Rs 39,990 from Rs 44,990. Now Vivo brought the NEX to India one month after launching the Vivo NEX in China and it could be true for the Vivo NEX 2 as well, which apart from having no notch, also has a dual-screen at the back.

The NEX 2 also has a lunar Ring which, in its basic form, is an LED ring that glows to let the users know about the notifications. Also, it is said to light up according to the beats of the music playing on the device. However, with two screens operating at the same time the phone only packs in a 3,500 mAh battery. We wonder how long the phone would last!