Chinese smartphone giant Vivo has announced that it will conduct a sale called the Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales from 7 August to 9 August. The sale will be exclusive to Vivo India's e-commerce store. Among the smartphones that are up for sale are the Smartphones newly launched Vivo Nex and Vivo V9.

For some, it might be hard to believe but as per Vivo, its flagship smartphone Vivo NEX can be availed for as much as Rs 1,947. The Vivo V9, which happens to be in the upper tier of the mid-range smartphones, can also be purchased for Rs 1,947. Apart from this, accessories such as earphones and USB cables will also be sold for Rs 72.

(Also Read: Vivo NEX review: A big, bold bezel-less beauty with a poor selfie camera)

Keep in mind this is a flash sale and it will only go on till stocks last. If the Vivo NEX, which is a Rs 43,990 phone, is being sold for just Rs 1,947, you can bet the sale will be over in a matter of minutes if not seconds. The sale starts at midnight 12:00 PM on 7 August each day till 9 August. Also, you will get free Bluetooth headsets on the purchase of the Vivo NEX, X21 and V9.

There are some other offers also which include discounts, coupons and cashback offers on various smartphones from Vivo. The company is also offering no-cost EMI on all phones as well and cash back of up to Rs 4,000 on select models.