Vivo Nex 3 5G launched with waterfall display and 64 MP camera launched in China

Vivo Nex 3 is packed with a 4,500mA battery that comes with Super FlashCharge 44W support.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 16:05:11 IST

Vivo launched its Nex 3 series with a waterfall display and a 64 MP primary camera sensor in China. The smartphone series include the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G. Both the smartphones come with the same specs and features, it's just that one comes with 5G support. The company has made some major tweaks in the design in this series including a pop-up selfie camera with an LED flash.

Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G pricing, availability

Vivo Nex 3 is available in one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,998 (Rs 50,600 approx.). Vivo Nex3 5G comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 5,698 (Rs 57,700  approx.) and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 6,198 (Rs 62,700 approx).

The two smartphones will be available in two colour options — black and white.

Vivo Nex 3 features 6.89 inches POLED Waterfall FullView display with a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Image: Vivo

The newly launched handsets will be available in China from 21 September. As per the company, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and other markets will get the smartphones in the coming months.

Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G specifications

Vivo Nex 3 features 6.89 inches POLED Waterfall FullView display with a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and the notch is missing from the display. The waterfall display gives curved edges giving a unique look to the smartphone. In terms of processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is packed with a 4,500mA battery that comes with Super FlashCharge 44W support.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the back, Vivo Nex 3 features a triple camera setup in a circular ring layout. The camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor that has 2X optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Nex 3 runs on Android Pie-based UI Funtouch OS 9.1.

