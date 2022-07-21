Thursday, July 21, 2022Back to
Vivo launches their T1X in India, check out the prices, specifications, and launch offers

Vivo launched their T1X in India for a starting price of Rs 11,999. Although the device was earlier launched in China, the Indian version has a different set of specifications. We take a look at the specifications, pricing and launch offers of the Indian variant of the Vivo T1X.


FP StaffJul 21, 2022 11:35:32 IST

Vivo launched its T1X in India and has it in the under Rs 15,000 segment. The Vivo T1X was earlier launched in China. However, the specifications for the Indian variant are a little different from the Chinese variant. 

The budget device comes with some awesome features like a 90Hz display, a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and much more. 

We take a look at the Vivo T1X, its specifications, pricing and launch offers.

Vivo T1X: Specifications and features
The Vivo T1X comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. The device has an LCD screen which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. 

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is backed by Adreno 610 GPU. Vivo has also incorporated a four-layer cooling system for better heat management and dissipation.

As for the camera, the device is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, we get to see an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app offers features like Super HDR, multi-layer portrait, slow motion, panorama, live photo, super night mode, and more.

Vivo is also giving users the option to expand the RAM of the device using the internal storage of the device. The Vivo T1X has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

We also get a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is also support for reverse charging. 

The handset ships with Android 12 out of the box. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using the microSD card slot.

Vivo T1X: Price in India, sale date, offers
The Vivo T1X has a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. 

The device will be sold in two colour options, including Gravity Black and Space Blue. The handset will be on sale on July 27 via Flipkart. As for the launch offers, there will be a Rs 1,000 discount on HDF bank cards.

