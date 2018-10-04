Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 04 October, 2018 14:34 IST

Vivo launches the 4 GB variant of its Y81 smartphone for Rs 13,490

The 3 GB variant of Vivo Y81 was launched in June for Rs 11,390 with a 6.22-inch screen.

Chinese player Vivo on Thursday launched the 4 GB variant of its "Y81" smartphone with fingerprint unlocking and "FullView" display 2.0 in India at Rs 13,490.

The 3 GB variant of Vivo "Y81" was launched in June for Rs 11,390 with a 6.22-inch screen and fueled by MediaTek OctaCore (Helio P22) processor along with 3260 mAh battery, the company said in a statement.

"Y81" sports a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera with modes including HDR, portrait bokeh, Artificial Intelligent (AI)-face beauty, palm capture and group selfie.

Vivo has also announced festive offers on its other Y-Series smartphones including Y71i, Y83Pro, Y81 and the newly launched Y81 4GB variant.

"We want to continue the momentum and further enhance the customer experience by kick-starting the festive season with offers that add to the happiness to our consumers," Jerome Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India said in a statement.

As part of the offers, the company is bringing cashbacks, no cost EMI options and Jio vouchers and offers both, online and offline.

As part of the "Make in India" initiative, all these devices have been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility, the company added.

