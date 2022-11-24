Thursday, November 24, 2022Back to
Vivo is the first smartphone maker to the market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device, the Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo is betting big on the camera of the Vivo X90 Pro+. So confident is Vivo about the cameras on this smartphone, especially about that 1-inch Sony sensor, that Vivo is calling it the “King of One Inch sensors.”


FP StaffNov 24, 2022 17:58:49 IST

The world’s first smartphone with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be the Vivo X90 Pro+. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power most flagship Android phones that will be launched in 2023, Vivo is beating everyone to the punch and releasing before the new year, when they launch the smartphone in China in early December this year.

Looking at the specifications that are available from online sources, we see that the Vivo X90 Pro+ gets a 6.78-inch, 3200×1440, OLED display with support for a refresh rate of 120HZ, The device will get up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and a 4700 mAh battery with support for 80 W fast charger, and a rare signing of Qualcomm’s super-sized 3D Sonic Max in-display fingerprint sensor. We also get 50W wireless charging.

The cameras are also really big, with Sony’s 1-inch IMX989 sensor leading the way, along with a 50MP portrait camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP 3.5x telephoto. The cameras have been co-developed with Zeiss and appear to be pretty solid. In fact, so confident is Vivo with cameras on this smartphone, especially about that 1-inch Sony sensor, that Vivo is calling it the “King of One Inch sensors.” While the Vivo X90 Pro+ isn’t the first to come out with Sony IMX989 sensor, Vivo did equip it with several enhancements that make it special.

Vivo’s suite of software features like horizon correction, lens flare portrait mode, astrophotography mode, and 100x hybrid zoom further complement the camera setup. The phone can also record 8K videos at 30fps, with Dolby Vision and LOG10 support. The company has equipped the phone with its V2 ISP for image processing. It features 45MB of SRAM and provides 16TOPS per watt of performance. 

As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and what it enables, users will get UFS 4.0 storage, a new, faster flash storage standard that can hit read speeds of 4,200MBps and write speeds of 2,800MBps. We can also expect to see Wi-Fi 7 support. However, we don’t know for sure if the Vivo X90 Pro+ gets all the latest bells and whistles of the new SoC

