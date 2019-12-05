Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
Vivo iQoo Neo 855+ running Snapdragon 855 Plus to be announced today in China

A device appeared on AnTuTu benchmark with a score of 503,734, putting it on the top of the table.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 08:05:43 IST

Vivo is launching a new iQoo smartphone today in China. The Vivo iQoo Neo 855+ is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which is an upgrade to the iQoo Neo 855.

Vivo iQoo Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.

Gizchina reported that Vivo’s official Weibo account posted the announcement of the new smartphone. It was already known that an 855+ variant was incoming owing to the numerous leaks and reports. One of these leaks showed an AnTuTu benchmark score of 503,734 that made it stand on top of the list of devices powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

This isn’t the first iQoo device running the Snapdragon 855+ since the iQoo Pro also features the same chipset with 12 GB of RAM.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855+ specifications (expected)

The device could come with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, according to a TENAA listing. It might sport a 12 MP camera module on the rear in a triple camera setup. Based on reports, it could feature 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. So far only these specifications have been reported.

