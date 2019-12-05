tech2 News Staff

Vivo is launching a new iQoo smartphone today in China. The Vivo iQoo Neo 855+ is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which is an upgrade to the iQoo Neo 855.

Gizchina reported that Vivo’s official Weibo account posted the announcement of the new smartphone. It was already known that an 855+ variant was incoming owing to the numerous leaks and reports. One of these leaks showed an AnTuTu benchmark score of 503,734 that made it stand on top of the list of devices powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

This isn’t the first iQoo device running the Snapdragon 855+ since the iQoo Pro also features the same chipset with 12 GB of RAM.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855+ specifications (expected)

The device could come with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, according to a TENAA listing. It might sport a 12 MP camera module on the rear in a triple camera setup. Based on reports, it could feature 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. So far only these specifications have been reported.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.