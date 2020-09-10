Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor that can collect 160 percent more light

Vivo claims that the new RGBW sensor will collect 15 percent more light than the Huawei-used RYYB sensors


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 16:58:46 IST

Vivo has recently announced that it has been developing its own sensor for the last one year.

As per a report in GSMArena, the new sensor makes use of an RGBW colour filter array and the company has claimed that it can collect 160 percent more light than the conventional RGGB-equipped sensor.

Vivo also confirmed that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back.

The report added Vivo mentioned that the devices with the new RGBW sensor are under development and will hit the market as early as next year.

Apart from announcing the new sensor, Vivo also announced a partnership with National Geographic to launch the Vision+ Mobile Photography Awards.

A report in Android Community said Vivo is not the smartphone company to use the RGBW tech. Sony has already applied it to the Xperia cameras and collects more light compared to conventional RGB matrix.

This is not the only technology that Vivo is working on. The smartphone company recently also confirmed that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back. Vivo confirmed that it will be using electrochromic glass to make the colour change happen. The glass is made up of a colour-morphing material that changes its hues with the help of voltage change.

