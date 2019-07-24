FP Studio

What do we look for in an ideal phone? For starters, a brilliant camera to capture flawless selfies, long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted gaming and storage space that can fit it all. Isn’t it? Recently, Vivo launched the online-only Z1 Pro smartphone in India under its brand new Z-series. It is the best smartphone that you can find under Rs 20,000 offering all the above features and more.

The smartphone comes in three variants – 4 GB+64 GB, 6 GB+64 GB and 6 GB+128 GB. Vivo has done exceptionally well in the past when it comes to smartphones with an excellent display and advanced technology. Z1Pro boasts of a 6.53-inch FHD display with a 90.77 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

Adding the Z Factor



Flaunting a 19.5:9 super-wide view and FHD+ (2340x1080) resolution, the all-new vivo Z1Pro takes the viewing experience to another level with its vivid colour reproduction. The FHD+ display is shielded by Schott Xensation 3D glass that offers 8.15 percent better scratch resistance than Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a life-like viewing experience which makes watching videos an immersive affair. The Super Black In-Display Selfie Camera and app interface optimisation results in an unmatched viewing experience. As we move towards more break-through technology, smartphone displays are getting bigger while the smartphone footprint remains the same. A bigger higher-resolution display demands more battery life to sustain it. Vivo has tackled this requirement by adding a massive 5,000mAh battery in the Z1Pro along with 18 W fast-charging support. Even with heavy usage, the battery is set to last approximately a day and a half! You could perform multi-tasking processes or play games like PUBG Mobile and still not have the battery drain, setting it apart from other smartphones in the range.

Other Features of Z1Pro

The display isn't the only feature that makes Z1Pro stand out. Here are some more features that tip the scales in favour of Z1Pro:

Powerful Camera

For self-portraits, the device has 32 MP In-Display Selfie Camera to capture the most delicate details. Plus, it features an AI Triple Rear Camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera to click everything from scenic landscapes to detailed portraits.

Snapdragon 712 AIE Processor

Z1Pro is the first phone in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Processor which is further complemented by high-quality UFS 2.1 storage (up to 128 GB) and LPDDR4X RAM (up to 6 GB). An improvement over the Snapdragon 710, it features Kryo 360 with an advanced 10 mm design, Adreno 616 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) and a clock speed of up to 2.3 GHz. The overall performance speed is improved by 10 percent.

Gaming

Z1Pro Multi-Turbo with ART++ compiler enhancement technology offers a quantum leap in mobile phone performance. The Ultra Game Mode, 4D gaming vibration and 3D surround sound allow for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The vivo Z1Pro is a strong all-rounder and definitely worth considering if you want a reliable phone. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and vivo India E-store.

This is a partnered post.

