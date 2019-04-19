Friday, April 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Visual China fined over false photo copyright claims

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Visual China Group Co Ltd, the largest Chinese stock images provider, said on Thursday that a subsidiary has been fined by internet authorities, days after it falsely claimed copyright of prominent images. Internet authorities in China's Tianjin city slapped a fine of 300,000 yuan ($44,720) on the company for violating the country's cyber security laws, Visual China said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange

ReutersApr 19, 2019 00:07:39 IST

Visual China fined over false photo copyright claims

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Visual China Group Co Ltd, the largest Chinese stock images provider, said on Thursday that a subsidiary has been fined by internet authorities, days after it falsely claimed copyright of prominent images.

Internet authorities in China's Tianjin city slapped a fine of 300,000 yuan ($44,720) on the company for violating the country's cyber security laws, Visual China said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

On Friday, Visual China, which partners with U.S. photo agency Getty Images, shut its website and apologised after it falsely claimed copyright of images such as the first photo of a black hole and China's national flag. The news had caused its shares to slump by the maximum 10 percent daily limit.

On Thursday, its shares closed 4.4 percent lower, lagging the performance of broader Chinese stock indices.

($1 = 6.7083 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Newstracker

Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT

Apr 07, 2019
Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT
Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Newstracker

Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Apr 06, 2019
Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Newstracker

Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Apr 06, 2019
Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Newstracker

Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Apr 06, 2019
Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Newstracker

Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Apr 06, 2019
S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Newstracker

S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Apr 06, 2019

science

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019