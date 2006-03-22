Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
Vista Delayed Again

Sharon KhareDec 22, 2020 15:34:55 IST

Pushing back the release of Windows Vista (yet again), Microsoft has confirmed that the next generation of the Windows client operating system will be available to businesses in November 2006 and to consumers in January 2007. The software giant plans to conduct a consumer "beta," or test, of Windows Vista for two million users in the coming quarter...

Microsoft was apparently confronted with quality issues that caused the release to be pushed back "a few weeks". Knowing that they would not have enough time to test and prepare their systems for availability this calendar year, computer manufacturers asked the software giant to delay the consumer version of the operating system to 2007.

The software was initially planned as an upgrade to Windows XP and was expected to release in 2003. Microsoft holds that because of the way businesses test and deploy software, it makes sense for Microsoft volume licensing customers to receive Windows Vista starting in November of this year...

