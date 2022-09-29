Thursday, September 29, 2022Back to
Viral video: Bihar man orders drone camera from Meesho, receives potatoes instead

According to reports, Meesho has said that it has initiated a refund and is further investigating the matter.


FP TrendingSep 29, 2022 16:28:15 IST

There have been several instances in the past few days of wrong products being delivered to e-commerce consumers. Recently, a student of IIM Ahmedabad ordered a laptop during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sales for his father, but received “Ghadi” detergent bars instead. Now, a similar incident has occurred in Bihar in which a man ordered a drone camera from Meesho, but received potatoes.

Yes, you read that right. When his order arrived, the man made an unboxing video of the parcel, as he felt suspicious. He asked the delivery agent to open the package, after which it is revealed that the parcel contains potatoes. In the video, the distressed buyer accuses the company of cheating him.

As per India Today, the buyer is Chetan Kumar, a businessman from Nalanda’s Parwalpur. According to reports, Meesho has said that it has initiated a refund and is further investigating the matter.

The clip has been shared on Twitter. Have a look at this video here:


A viewer claimed in the comment section that he had also been cheated by Meesho, who sent him a polyester shirt instead of the one he had ordered.


Some questioned the man on how he first grew suspicious.


Others shared similar instances of incorrect deliveries by Flipkart and Amazon


Many cases of such fraud have been reported before. A man from Mumbai named Ashok Bhambhani recently ordered a OnePlus 10T smartphone for Rs. 54,999 from Amazon, but he ended up receiving an Exo dish-washing bar instead. He had made this purchase during the “Amazon Great Indian Sale”. Similarly, a customer named Arpit Mehrotra ordered an Apple watch but received a Noise watch instead.

