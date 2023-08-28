ViewSonic Omni VX2728J Gaming Monitor Review: A budget gaming monitor with some great visuals

Pros:

– Super fast refresh rate

– Amazing response time

– Image quality and colour reproduction

– Price when compared to similar monitors

– Adjustable stand

– Supports HDR, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync

Cons:

– The OSD design looks antiquated

– Buttons instead of a joystick to control the OSD

– Backlight bleeding

– Peak brightness of 250 nits

Rating: 4/5

Price: Rs 18,999 on e-commerce platforms

With GPU manufacturers focusing on 2K and 4K gaming, now would be a perfect time for anyone to get a mainstream high-refresh-rate display, for 1080P gaming, if you don’t want to invest into super ultra resolution. If gaming is your passion, going for a “gaming monitor” is a wise move to elevate your performance to the next level.

With 27-inch panels that boast a 144 Hz refresh rate now available for under Rs 20,000, the prices of rapid-refresh monitors have clearly come down. The ViewSonic Omni VX2728J belongs to this category, offering a speedy 0.5 ms response time along with a 165Hz refresh rate, all certified by AMD FreeSync Premium.

Does spending your money on a 1080P panel make sense any more though, especially if you’re needed to pay Rs 19,000 for a 27-inch panel?

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J Gaming Monitor Review: Design and built

Just like many affordable gaming monitors, the ViewSonic Omni VX2728J keeps it simple when it comes to design. The monitor has a sleek and slim flat screen that measures around 27 inches diagonally with a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9.

The outer casing made of plastic feels quite solid and has a decent tactile quality. It’s not flimsy or prone to creaking, which is a sign that ViewSonic didn’t compromise on quality even though they could have charged much more for this product.

Setting up the monitor is hassle-free since it comes with a 100X100 VESA mount, a metal arm, and a metal base. Attaching the stand to the VESA arm doesn’t require any tools. The stand itself boasts a premium appearance with its matte finish. The base stand features a unique three-spoke design, with one of the spokes notably shorter than the others.

Speaking of the stand, it’s really practical in terms of functionality. You can adjust its height within a range of 0 to 130mm, tilt the panel from -5 to 20 degrees, and even rotate it on its axis for a vertical orientation. The monitor’s image or video input automatically adjusts its orientation as you pivot the display. Plus, you can swivel it horizontally from -15 to 15 degrees for added flexibility.

When it comes to the monitor’s bezels, they’re quite thin, following the trend of higher-end monitors. The only exception is the slightly thicker bottom bezel, but it’s not something that would be bothersome in your day-to-day use.

The only negative that we could find with the design of the monitor would be its OSD buttons. They are a little stiff to operate and are positioned at the bottom lip of the display, facing downwards. This looks and feels archaic to use. A joystick at the back of the panel would have been much better.

And if we are nitpicking, the VESA mount could have been designed in such a way that it recedes into the monitor a little, sitting flush with the plastic panel. Apart from looking good, it would have also made mounting the display to the stand a lot easier.

Also, there’s no slot for cable management. There’s a clip you can attach to the back brace of the screen to assist with this, but it comes across more as an afterthought rather than a well-integrated solution, unlike the clever built-in cable management of the previous ViewSonic monitor I reviewed.

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J Gaming Monitor Review: Inputs and ports

The ViewSonic Omni VX2728J offers a plethora of connectivity options that give you plenty of choices. It’s equipped with two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. You also get your power connector on the same side of the ports.

While there are no USB ports available, considering the monitor’s price, this is hardly a drawback worth fussing over.

The Omni VX2728J also comes with built-in speakers – a pair of 2W stereo speakers. They work fine if you’re in a pinch and have no other audio options. Is the sound quality impressive? Not particularly.

However, it’s important to note that these speakers aren’t intended to serve as your primary audio source in most scenarios and configurations. If you’re looking for a satisfying audio experience, you’d be better off investing in external speakers, a soundbar, or a good headset.

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J Gaming Monitor Review: Performance

Let’s dive into the display of the ViewSonic VX2728J monitor. It has a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels. ViewSonic advertises that the monitor supports 180Hz, however, it actually is limited to 165Hz. The high refresh rate is complemented by a brightness level of 250 nits and an impressive response time of 0.5ms.

The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync technologies. These features work together to provide you with a gaming experience that’s free from blurs, minimal stuttering, and annoying tearing. The 180Hz refresh rate is especially delightful for playing fast-paced FPS games.

While I found enjoyment in my gaming sessions, I did notice that the lower pixel density occasionally becomes visible, particularly in fast-paced games. A higher resolution panel like a 2K one would have been great. Nonetheless, the VX2728J still delivers a satisfying gaming experience. It’s worth noting that those who appreciate rich colours and brightness will be pleased with HDR10 support, which benefits both PC and console gamers.

The display has a wide colour gamut. It has 90 per cent of DCI-P3, and 132 per cent of the sRGB colour space. ViewSonic states that it has a Static Contrast Ratio of 1000:1. It also supports 16.7M colours.

Even after using the monitor for extended gaming marathons and Netflix binging over a weekend, my eyes didn’t experience fatigue from the screen. The 165Hz refresh rate ensured consistently smooth visuals, and playing my consoles on the monitor was equally enjoyable without concerns about stuttering or visual lag.

While HDR10 might be considered a baseline feature nowadays, it’s reassuring to have it supported within this price range. It’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t intended to be a top-tier premium device where you’d expect features like HDR10+ support.

For the average user, the screen delivers vibrant colours, brightness, and seamless visuals. With a wide variety of console games in the mix, I could easily see myself using the VX2728J-2K as my primary screen if I didn’t possess a high-end TV and wasn’t actively seeking a 4K option. Do note that the screen bleeds, a lot.

The last time I tested a ViewSonic monitor, I didn’t particularly like their OSD (on-screen display) controls. I’m pleased to report that the OSD is no longer a source of annoyance! Now, you can easily read each setting, and the buttons are clearly labelled to indicate their functions. Although it might not be the absolute best or most intuitive OSD I’ve ever encountered, it’s a significant improvement for their gaming monitors. I still prefer a joystick though.

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J Gaming Monitor Review: Verdict

The ViewSonic Omni series is designed to cater to both everyday usage and gaming needs. After exploring the market for monitors with comparable size, specifications, and attributes, ViewSonic might come across the most logical choice. There are several other monitors that offer similar performance and features,, but the ViewSonic OMNI VX2728J stands out at a price of Rs 18,999.

We only wish that it was a 2K display. The pixel density of 1080P resolution on a 27-inch panel now feels archaic. All in all, the ViewSonic Omni VX2728J gaming monitor, is something that I would definitely recommend, whether you’re into PC gaming, or are looking for a monitor to substitute a bigger TV for your consoles.