FP Staff

ViewSonic has launched a new gaming monitor in India, named the VX2405-P-MHD. The all-new gaming monitor comes with features such as a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium, and therefore promises to offer a great and smooth gaming experience.

The ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHDhas a sleek, thin bezel display with a minimal design which is perfect for a professional or home gaming experience. In addition, the FHD gaming monitor offers smooth pixel transition.

The new gaming monitor has a full HD display and also supports SuperClear IPS technology, which improves picture quality and sharpness. The large dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 also adds extra sharpness to the screen’s darkest and brightest colours, giving images a sense of depth. The display is capable of showing over 16.7 million colours.

The game monitor also comes with ViewSonic’s proprietary ViewMode presets, which enhance the display’s performance for a number of uses, including gaming, editing, and movie viewing.

For connectivity, you get 2 HDMI 1.4 ports, 1 Display Port as well as a 3.5mm audio out port.

Commenting on the new product launch Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India, said,

“ViewSonic is highly committed to bringing the finest monitors with the latest technology to our growing gaming community. The new gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD offers a range of features with brilliant display quality and is perfectly designed for an effortless and life-like gaming experience. The new monitor will also help us expand our reach and tap the market share of customers that looks for a combination of the best features and an affordable price point. Elated about the launch, we hope that customers will enjoy the new monitor.”

The ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor will be available on Amazon and other retail outlets for a price of Rs 24,930. As a part of the festive offers, the monitor is available at a price of Rs 12499 in addition to a number of lucrative bank offers.