Monday, October 10, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ViewSonic launches 144Hz gaming monitor for Rs 25K, but gamers can get it for half the price for a limited time

The budget-friendly ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD gaming monitor offers a lot of features for the price, like a FHD panel that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium.


FP StaffOct 10, 2022 20:21:50 IST

ViewSonic has launched a new gaming monitor in India, named the VX2405-P-MHD. The all-new gaming monitor comes with features such as a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium, and therefore promises to offer a great and smooth gaming experience. 

ViewSonic launches 144Hz gaming monitor for Rs 25K, but gamers can get it for half the price for a limited time

The ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHDhas a sleek, thin bezel display with a minimal design which is perfect for a professional or home gaming experience. In addition, the FHD gaming monitor offers smooth pixel transition.

The new gaming monitor has a full HD display and also supports SuperClear IPS technology, which improves picture quality and sharpness. The large dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 also adds extra sharpness to the screen’s darkest and brightest colours, giving images a sense of depth. The display is capable of showing over 16.7 million colours.

The game monitor also comes with ViewSonic’s proprietary ViewMode presets, which enhance the display’s performance for a number of uses, including gaming, editing, and movie viewing. 

For connectivity, you get 2 HDMI 1.4 ports, 1 Display Port as well as a 3.5mm audio out port.

Commenting on the new product launch Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India, said,

“ViewSonic is highly committed to bringing the finest monitors with the latest technology to our growing gaming community. The new gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD offers a range of features with brilliant display quality and is perfectly designed for an effortless and life-like gaming experience. The new monitor will also help us expand our reach and tap the market share of customers that looks for a combination of the best features and an affordable price point. Elated about the launch, we hope that customers will enjoy the new monitor.”

The ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor will be available on Amazon and other retail outlets for a price of Rs 24,930. As a part of the festive offers, the monitor is available at a price of Rs 12499 in addition to a number of lucrative bank offers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ViewSonic

ViewSonic XG2431 24” FHD gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 certification launched in India for Rs 33,300

Jul 20, 2022
ViewSonic XG2431 24” FHD gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 certification launched in India for Rs 33,300
ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review: A good, expensive performer with a catch

ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review

ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review: A good, expensive performer with a catch

Jan 18, 2021
Viewsonic Introduces 3 New Budget Monitors

Viewsonic Introduces 3 New Budget Monitors

Jun 27, 2007
Next-Generation Gaming Under Rs. 50,000

Next-Generation Gaming Under Rs. 50,000

Apr 13, 2007
ViewSonic to Enter Smartphone Industry

ViewSonic to Enter Smartphone Industry

May 12, 2009
Viewsonic Joins the Tablet Fad-Wagon

Viewsonic Joins the Tablet Fad-Wagon

Aug 25, 2010

science

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022