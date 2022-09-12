Monday, September 12, 2022Back to
ViewSonic launches new Pantone-validated ColorPro monitor for hardcore content creators and filmmakers

ViewSonic’s new VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut, making it perfect for photographers, fashion designers, architects, content creators, and other digital artists.


FP StaffSep 12, 2022 18:53:12 IST

ViewSonic has launched a new monitor under their Pantone Validated series of professional monitors called the VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro. The 27-inch UHD monitor delivers an unmatched colour accuracy with vivid and life-like colours for all professional applications like photo and video editing software and colour grading programs.ViewSonic launches new Pantone-validated ColorPro monitor for hardcore content makers and filmmakers 

The VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro’s SuperclearIPS panel covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut with near-precise colour production by incorporating a colour accuracy of Delta E<2. 

Speaking at the launch of the monitor, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India said: 

The newest addition to ViewSonic’s Pantone Validated professional series offers high-quality colour delivery, along-with exceptional features including advanced ergonomics to provide customized comfort. The new displays are designed to boost productivity 

Designed with creative professionals like photographers, fashion designers, industrial designers, architects, content creators, digital artists, interior designers etc. in mind, the 4K monitor tops the charts when it comes to colour accuracy.

ViewSonic launches new Pantone-validated ColorPro monitor for hardcore content makers and filmmakers (1)

It delivers colour reproduction with extreme accuracy that ensures high levels of fidelity in simulating the full range of real-world colours as seen by the naked eye. Additionally, the Designer Modes setting in the monitor calibrates it to the sRGB colour gamut, an ideal setting for working on digital images and graphics for the web. 

Rich in features, the Pantone Validated VP2756-4K monitor presents a high-grade 10-bit panel, displaying more than eight million pixels on the screen, and over 1 billion colours. Furthermore, the 27-inch display allows the most comfortable placement by maximizing your creative output with a full range of swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjustments.

The Pantone monitor offers Energy Star 8.0, EPEAT Silver with SuperClear IPS (3840 x 2160) resolution panel, in a 16:9 aspect ratio and a sleek 3-sided frameless design, providing a near-seamless viewing experience. 

For connectivity, the display comes with an HDMI, DP in, USB 3.2 and USB-C inputs. Offering a single-cable solution, the USB-C also facilitates faster data, audio and video transfer. 

The ViewSonic VP2756-4K Monitor will be available on Amazon and leading retail outlets across India for an MRP of Rs 45,900.

