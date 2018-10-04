Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 October, 2018 17:33 IST

Viewers in India are consuming online video content more than TV: Report

Through online channels, Indian viewers largely watch movies, news, TV shows and sports etc.

Indian viewers are now watching online video content for an average of eight hours 28 minutes each week, more than the time they spend viewing TV every week—eight hours and eight minutes, according to a new survey on Thursday.

The amount of time Indian viewers spend watching online videos is far higher than the global average of six hours and 45 minutes each week in 2018 which itself marks a 58 percent rise from the 2016 figure, according to the report from Limelight Networks, a global digital content delivery platform.

Through online channels, Indian viewers largely watch movies, followed by news, TV shows and sports, amongst others, said the report titled State of Online Video 2018.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

"Online media has provided unmatched flexibility and options to Indian consumers, who can now enjoy access to a myriad of media content from movies to sports, infotainment and TV series 'round-the-clock' and 'on-the-go'," said Jaheer Abbas, Senior Director, Southeast Asia and India, Limelight Networks.

"Additionally, with decreasing data tariffs, we foresee that online video viewing will continue increasing in popularity in India," he added.

The findings showed that viewers in the Philippines watch the most online video at eight hours, 46 minutes each week, followed closely by India and the US at nearly eight-and-a-half-hours of viewing each week.

Germany has the lowest online video viewership rate at five hours, two minutes.

However, rebuffering remains the primary viewing frustration for consumers globally. This is also the case in India, with 46 percent of respondents citing this as their top frustration, the results showed.

"In order for market players to succeed within this increasingly competitive digital media industry, they need to ensure seamless content delivery for each and every customer in order to retain and attract customers with their services," Abbas said.

While computers emerged as the most preferred video viewing device among western nations such as France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, consumers from eastern nations including India, Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea preferred doing it via their smartphones, the findings showed.

The results are based on responses from 5,000 consumers in 10 countries—India, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the US and Britain.

It included people of age 18 and older who watch one hour or more of online video content each week.

Respondents aged 18-35 currently watch more online video than broadcast, the survey showed.

Young millennials (aged 18-25) said they watch an average of nine hours and 13 minutes of online video weekly compared to six hours, 11 minutes of traditional TV.

The survey revealed that 15 per cent of young millennials spend more than 20 hours a week watching online video.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

also see

Video Streaming

Indians spend more time watching videos online than on TV, finds survey

Oct 04, 2018

Mythology for the Millennial: Why Ganesha, remover of obstacles, enjoys an enduring popularity among devotees

Sep 25, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Netflix's Maniac will not return for Season 2 as it was conceptualised as a limited series, confirms showrunner

Sep 25, 2018

Amazon

Amazon India brings Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote to India for Rs 5,999

Oct 03, 2018

NowStreaming

Deadwind season 1 review: Netflix's latest Nordic noir offering is reliable, regulation television

Oct 03, 2018

NowStreaming

Little Things song 'Pause' sees Prateek Kuhad perfectly capture the spirit of modern relationships

Sep 25, 2018

science

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018