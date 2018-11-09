Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 09 November, 2018 21:21 IST

Vietnam wants 50 percent of social media users on domestic platforms by 2020

Both Facebook and Google have objected to the localization requirements of the Vietnam law.

Vietnam wants 50 percent of its social media customers to use domestic social networks by 2020 and plans to prevent “toxic information” on Facebook and Google, the information ministry said in a statement on 8 November.

The ministry has been drafting a code of conduct for the internet to “build a healthy and safe network environment”.

“We are also conducting research into measures which would prevent negative and toxic information on two foreign platforms, Facebook and Google,” the ministry said in its statement.

Despite sweeping economic reforms and growing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party tolerates little dissent and exercises strict controls over media.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Last week, the government released a long-awaited draft decree on guidelines to implement a cybersecurity law that global technology companies and rights groups have said could undermine development and stifle innovation.

Both Facebook and Google, both of which are widely used in Vietnam and serve as the main platforms for dissidents, do not have local offices or local data storage facilities and have objected to the localization requirements of the law.

In September, Minister of Information Nguyen Manh Hung said Vietnam should promote home-grown social media networks to compete with the likes of Facebook and capture more of the market.

Thursday’s statement said three Vietnamese firms would be assigned the task of increasing the market share to 50 percent: a messaging app called Zalo, owned by VNG Corp, a video-sharing platform called Mocha, and an online publisher, VCCorp, which runs several news and e-commerce websites.

Zalo is Vietnam’s premier chatting platform, with more than 100 million users, but Mocha and VCCorp struggle to match the massive popularity of Google’s YouTube and Facebook.

 

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

also see

Social media

Snapchat, Facebook working towards boosting voter turnout for US elections

Nov 02, 2018

Fake News

Fake news and the wild web: Regulatory measures needed to make platforms accountable

Oct 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Teacher from Assam arrested for making 'derogatory comment' about Narendra Modi on Facebook

Oct 30, 2018

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to consider regulating social media companies, urges caution

Nov 08, 2018

Calculating returns on attention: How to disengage from a digital world that holds us hostage

Nov 04, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to quadruple floor space at its Dublin headquarters with over 4,000 staff

Nov 08, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018