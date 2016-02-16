tech2 News Staff

In a strange move, Videocon announced that they’ve partnered with Gameloft to bundle their games on Videocon Smartphones, reports TMI. What’s strange is that the games aren’t actually free and that you won’t actually be able to play the games more than 5 times for 180 seconds at a time before you have to pay. What’s even more strange is that of the four games mentioned, three are already available for free on the Play Store.

Videocon mentions that games like Asphalt Nitro, Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour, Nova 3: Freedom Edition and Bubble Bash, among others, will be made available. Gameloft and Videocon do say that there will be more games added to the mix and that they will offer a combination of free and trial versions of their games.

As far as we can tell, unless you’re completely new to the concept of an app store (Play store in this case), the only thing that these apps will really do is take up valuable space. Other than benefitting Gameloft and Videocon, we don’t really see how the average consumer is going to benefit from this.

If you really want to play games for free, even paid ones, just switch to Amazon Underground, it’s a better option and Gameloft games are already available there for free.