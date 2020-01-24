Reuters

(Reuters) - Popular video app TikTok said on Thursday it had partnered with Merlin, bringing its users a wider choice of music from the labels and distributors associated with the digital rights company.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

Merlin is a UK-based nonprofit group that negotiates with the likes of Spotify SA , Facebook Inc -owned Instagram and Alphabet Inc's YouTube Music, on behalf of more than 20,000 independent record labels and distributors and handles routing payments.

(This story corrects company name to "Merlin" from "Merlin Networks" in headline, paragraph 1 and 2)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.