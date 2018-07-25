Verizon could be partnering with Google or Apple to launch its television service once it rolls out 5G services to homes later in 2018.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Verizon is planning to beam online services to home receivers using its 5G technology in Los Angeles and Sacramento. A source familiar with the situation also told the publication that these are still early stages of negotiations and things may still fall apart.

Verizon essentially wants to skip the task of having to develop its own television service and wants to offer its users something on the lines of YouTube TV or the Apple TV service. The company aims to match current high-speed cable and broadband internet speeds and eventually plans to compete nationally against the likes of AT&T and Comcast.

According to the report, however, the partnership may not be a permanent solution for Verizon. The company's CFO Matt Ellis said at an investor conference and that the company is opting for support until it gets "comfortable" with its video service.

While Google's YouTube TV offers more than 60 channels of live TV for $40 a month in the US, Apple is yet to start a live TV streaming service though it is supposedly in the pipeline.

Verizon, therefore, might have to wait for a while, if it plans on partnering with Apple for the service.