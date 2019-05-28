Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vape and e-cigarette flavourings without nicotine also linked to heart disease risk in new study

Vaping and some flavorings, even without nicotine, triggered blood vessel dysfunction.


The Associated PressSep 18, 2019 14:12:44 IST

E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.

Longtime smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke.

But cigarette smoking doesn’t just cause lung cancer. It’s a leading cause of heart attacks, too, and little is known about e-cigarettes and heart disease. Chemicals in the inhaled vapor may pose unique risks that are important to understand, especially as more and more teens take up vaping.

“It’s not possible for me to go into a patient and strip their artery and test it” for a reaction to vaping, said Dr. Joseph Wu, director of Stanford University’s cardiovascular institute.

Vape and e-cigarette flavourings without nicotine also linked to heart disease risk in new study

E-Cigarette. Reuters

So his team tried the next best thing for a study published Monday: In laboratory dishes, they grew cells that normally line healthy human blood vessels. They exposed the cells to six different e-cigarette flavorings, testing if the flavors — and not just the nicotine — caused any effects.

They also tracked what happened when those cells were bathed in blood taken from people right after they had an e-cigarette, the way chemicals from vaping would make their way to the cardiovascular system. They also compared the cells’ exposure to blood from nonsmokers and people who smoked a regular cigarette.

Vaping and some flavorings, even without nicotine, triggered blood vessel dysfunction that can increase the risk of heart disease, the researchers reported in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Cinnamon and menthol seemed the most toxic. But overall, cells showed signs of damage and were inflamed, less able to form new blood vessels or heal wounds.

Small laboratory studies like this one can’t prove vaping really does harm, cautioned Dr Jane Freedman of the University of Massachusetts, who wasn’t involved in the research. But she said the work should spark additional safety testing.

A Juul vaping device and a refil pod containing vape liquid.

A Juul vaping device and a refil pod containing vape liquid.

The findings “suggest that even without the smoke of combustible cigarette products, there may be a smoldering fire of adverse health effects,” she wrote in an accompanying editorial.

Another study at a recent heart meeting looked at health records to conclude e-cigarette users had a higher risk of heart attack than people who neither vape nor use tobacco products, but that, too, was only a clue, not proof.

Wu’s team plans additional studies. The researchers are working with so-called “iPS cells,” ordinary cells taken from healthy volunteers and reprogrammed into a state where they can be grown into any type of tissue. Next up are tests of heart and brain tissue.

U.S. public health officials are alarmed by an explosion of underage vaping, but Wu said it’s not just a question for teens. He worries about people who already have heart disease and may think switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes is enough protection.

“This is really a warning shot that people should not be complacent and think that these e-cigarettes are completely safe,” Wu said.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

e-Cigarette Ban

The puzzling ban of e-cigarettes in India: Restrictions will do more harm than good

Sep 17, 2019
The puzzling ban of e-cigarettes in India: Restrictions will do more harm than good
New York bans flavoured e-cigarettes following several vaping related deaths

e-cigarettes

New York bans flavoured e-cigarettes following several vaping related deaths

Sep 18, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Mamata to meet Modi in New Delhi; Cabinet mulling ordinance to ban e-cigarettes; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Mamata to meet Modi in New Delhi; Cabinet mulling ordinance to ban e-cigarettes; day's top stories

Sep 18, 2019
Cabinet to consider ordinance seeking ban on e-cigarettes today; law to also decide jail term for violators

NewsTracker

Cabinet to consider ordinance seeking ban on e-cigarettes today; law to also decide jail term for violators

Sep 18, 2019
CBD vape pods with cheap, illegal drugs are sending vapers to the hospital in the USA

e-Cigarettes

CBD vape pods with cheap, illegal drugs are sending vapers to the hospital in the USA

Sep 18, 2019
Celebrities talking about their struggle with cancer can help raise awareness about the disease

Celebrities talking about their struggle with cancer can help raise awareness about the disease

Sep 13, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019