Vanishing YouTube videos - Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices

By Paresh Dave SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - YouTube could see a jump in videos erroneously taken down for content policy violations as the company relies more on automated software during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Alphabet Inc's Google warned on Monday. Google said in a blog post that to reduce the need for people to come into its offices, YouTube and other business divisions are temporarily relying more on artificial intelligence and automated tools to identify problematic content. Such software is not always as accurate as humans, which lead to errors, the company said


ReutersMar 17, 2020 03:15:09 IST

