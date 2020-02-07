tech2 News Staff

Valentine's Week has officially kicked off, and its time to celebrate Rose Day today! Although the entire week is bound to bring lovely and joyous vibes, and we're bound to make time to spend with loved ones, that's not always the case. Case in point: long-distance relationships.

But fret not, that's where we come in. You can wish your special someone via one of the many Rose Day-themed WhatsApp stickers. If you want to go old-school with the love and romance, here's how to track down a Whatsapp sticker that's perfect for you.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for "WhatsApp stickers for Rose", or something along the same lines, and you'll find a huge list of apps. Choose an app and install it in your device. Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can download apps like Rose Day Stickers, Rose day love stickers and Valentine Day Stickers :WAStickerApps.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.