Friday, February 07, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Valentine's Week 2020: Here's how to find and send Rose Day-themed WhatsApp stickers

You can choose from among many third-party Rose day-theme WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store.


tech2 News StaffFeb 07, 2020 11:43:53 IST

Valentine's Week has officially kicked off, and its time to celebrate Rose Day today! Although the entire week is bound to bring lovely and joyous vibes, and we're bound to make time to spend with loved ones, that's not always the case. Case in point: long-distance relationships.

But fret not, that's where we come in. You can wish your special someone via one of the many Rose Day-themed WhatsApp stickers. If you want to go old-school with the love and romance, here's how to track down a Whatsapp sticker that's perfect for you.

Valentines Week 2020: Heres how to find and send Rose Day-themed WhatsApp stickers

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for "WhatsApp stickers for Rose", or something along the same lines, and you'll find a huge list of apps. Choose an app and install it in your device. Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

Rose day WhatsApp stickers

Rose day WhatsApp stickers

Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can download apps like Rose Day StickersRose day love stickers and  Valentine Day Stickers :WAStickerApps.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The Bezos hack

The Jeff Bezos hack is a lesson that everyone is vulnerable to a similar attack

Jan 27, 2020
The Jeff Bezos hack is a lesson that everyone is vulnerable to a similar attack
Indian govt meets Google, Twitter, Facebook, says it wants encryption broken in fight against child porn

Fighting child porn

Indian govt meets Google, Twitter, Facebook, says it wants encryption broken in fight against child porn

Jan 28, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020