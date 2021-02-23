FP Trending

Vaio unveiled a new flagship laptop that comes with a contoured carbon fibre build. Touted to bring exceptional toughness with a lightweight design, the device apparently weighs around one kilogram. The Vaio Z (2021) sports a 14-inch Ultra-HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution) display with HDR support and the display is attached to a lid that can open up to 180 degrees. The screen can also be rotated once opened by pressing the Fn + 2 key. The company claims that the display can be opened and closed with one hand — without touching its palm rest.

The device runs on Windows 10 Pro and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics with up to 32 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. For storage, it offers up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage. It gets the proprietary Vaio TruePerformance technology that is claimed to boost CPU power limits alongside controlling heat emission.

Other features of Vaio Z (2021) include Windows Hello facial recognition technology for easy sign-in and also gets a fingerprint sensor to let users login without entering a password. It gets Dolby Audio sound with stereo speakers and offers other connectivity options like two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

It gets a multi-touch supporting touchpad as well as an inclined backlit keyboard along with a 1.5 mm key pitch stroke. For video calling, the Vaio Z (2021) gets a built-in webcam with a physical camera shutter.

The battery supports up to 65 W fast charging through the bundled AC adapter and is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Vaio Z (2021) price starts at $3,579 for the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage and is currently available for pre-orders in the US.