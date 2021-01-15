Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vaio to launch new laptops in India today at 1 pm IST: All we know so far

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India.


FP TrendingJan 15, 2021 09:40:12 IST

Vaio laptops are making a comeback in India today and will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The announcement was made by Vaio India on its official Twitter handle. "#ExperienceTheFuture of personal computing on 15th of January from 1 PM onwards," read the post. With the introduction of finest-quality laptops in India, Vaio focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivalled demand by the customers, said Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, Vaio, in a press statement.

Vaio to launch new laptops in India today at 1 pm IST: All we know so far

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India.

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India. It also gives glimpses at the design of the upcoming range and says that the laptops will be lightweight.

Apart from the launch date, the details about the model, specifications, price are still not known but customers can expect sleek, colourful and portable laptops assuring high-performance capability.

Earlier, Sony Vaio laptops were available in India along with the rest of the world before Sony in 2014 sold off its Vaio PC business to a Japanese investment fund. Sony had said it has determined that concentrating its mobile product lineup on smartphones and tablets and transferring its PC business to a new company established by JIP is the optimal solution.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PhonePe

PhonePe revenue grows 74 percent in financial year 2020, losses fall amid IPO talk

Jan 04, 2021
PhonePe revenue grows 74 percent in financial year 2020, losses fall amid IPO talk
Centre asks ED, RBI to act against Amazon, Flipkart for violation of FDI and FEMA rules

NewsTracker

Centre asks ED, RBI to act against Amazon, Flipkart for violation of FDI and FEMA rules

Dec 31, 2020

science

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021