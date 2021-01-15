FP Trending

Vaio laptops are making a comeback in India today and will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The announcement was made by Vaio India on its official Twitter handle. "#ExperienceTheFuture of personal computing on 15th of January from 1 PM onwards," read the post. With the introduction of finest-quality laptops in India, Vaio focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivalled demand by the customers, said Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, Vaio, in a press statement.

We are delighted to bring to you something exciting to look forward to in the new year! Can you guess what it is? — Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 3, 2021

Flipkart has also created a microsite ahead of the launch of the new Vaio laptops in India. It also gives glimpses at the design of the upcoming range and says that the laptops will be lightweight.

Apart from the launch date, the details about the model, specifications, price are still not known but customers can expect sleek, colourful and portable laptops assuring high-performance capability.



Earlier, Sony Vaio laptops were available in India along with the rest of the world before Sony in 2014 sold off its Vaio PC business to a Japanese investment fund. Sony had said it has determined that concentrating its mobile product lineup on smartphones and tablets and transferring its PC business to a new company established by JIP is the optimal solution.