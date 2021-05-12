Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
Vaio SE14, Vaio SX14 to launch in India on 16 May, to be priced at Rs 88,990, Rs 1,72,990 respectively

The laptops are scheduled to launch on 16 May and will be available for purchase on Amazon India.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2021 20:07:23 IST

VAIO Corporation is launching two new laptops in India – VAIO SE14 and VAIO SX14. While the SE14 will be priced starting Rs 88,990, SX14 will be available at Rs 1,72,990. The SE14 laptop is powered by an Intel 11th Gen processor. The laptops are scheduled to launch on 16 May and will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

The VAIO SE14 offers battery life of up to 12 hours, as per the company. It sports metal and plastic chassis and comes with Tiger Lake CPU and Iris Xe Integrated GPUs. For working professionals, the laptop has single and multiple conference modes with a 1080 p IR front web camera.

VAIO SX14

VAIO SX14

On the other hand, the high-end laptop series SX14 comes with fingerprint and facial recognition support. It features a 14-inch 4K Ultra HD Display. The SX14 series laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor along with the Dolby Audio speakers.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, CEO of Nexstgo Company Limited Alex Chung said that with the new laptops, they will be able to provide users in India with a highly advanced, future-forward technology. Nexstgo Company is involved with the production, sales, and marketing of the VAIO products in Asian markets including India, Macau, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Nexstgo’s Regional Business Director (South Asia) Seema Bhatnagar said the alliance with VAIO will help the company to strengthen its leadership position in India as they “form a durable, symbiotic relationship to benefit the customers”.

